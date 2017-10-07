Matt Bomer's 'Walking Out' Tops iTunes' Indie Chart!

Matt Bomer‘s new indie movie Walking Out is in theaters and available to rent now on VOD and iTunes, where it is climbing the charts!

The film, which has great reviews and a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, is currently sitting on top of the indie film chart on iTunes and is at number 13 on the overall movie chart.

“Thank you thank you for making @walkingoutmovie the #1 indie film on iTunes! And in the top 20 overall- we are so grateful for your support! If you haven’t seen it yet, support indie filmmaking and check it out when you can,” Matt tweeted.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: Once a year, fourteen-year-old David (Josh Wiggins) travels from his mother’s home in Texas to visit his loner father, Cal (Bomer), in the remote mountains of Montana. There, the two embark on their annual hunting excursion, during which the taciturn Cal attempts to connect with his smartphone-addicted son. But when a terrifying turn of events leaves Cal critically wounded, it’s up to the teenage David to summon enough strength for both of them.