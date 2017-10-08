Ryan Murphy Weighs In on Kim Cattrall & 'Sex & the City 3' Issues

If you don’t know, there’s been a lot of drama surrounding Kim Cattrall refusing to do a third Sex and the City movie and popular TV showrunner Ryan Murphy is now weighing in.

“Why don’t they just recast Samantha?” Ryan said during a recent appearance. “I don’t get it…It seems to me that there are a lot of people on that show who have a great passion for making it. I love Sarah Jessica Parker, I’ve worked with her. I think she’s amazing … She’s a great producer and has a great business acumen.”

He also suggested, “Just do one where Samantha is dead.”

Fans have been pretty upset that the third movie was scrapped, and many have made similar suggestions about Kim’s character.

A quick recap of what happened with Kim if you don’t know: Earlier this month, there were many rumors that Kim was being extremely demanding over the possibility of doing a third Sex and the City film. It was then revealed that a new movie was not going to work out and the show’s star, Sarah Jessica Parker, was upset by the news. Kim then publicly slammed SJP, and in addition, called out all her co-stars as “toxic.”