'American Horror Story' Mass Shooting Scene Gets 'Substantial Edit,' Will Still Be Available to View

American Horror Story: Cult‘s new episode this Tuesday originally contained a mass shooting scene, and the network just released a statement about editing the episode due to the recent tragedy in Las Vegas.

“In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of [Tuesday] night’s episode,” FX said in a statement. “This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic.”

However, viewers can still opt to see the unedited scene by seeing the episode on VOD or via FXNOW and FX+.

The episode will air on FX tomorrow (October 10).