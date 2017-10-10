Andrew Garfield & Claire Foy Screen ‘Breathe’ Alongside Real-Life Stars

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy are the cutest co-stars!

The 34-year-old actor and 33-year-old actress stepped out at a special screening of their upcoming film Breathe on Monday night (October 9) AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater in New York City.

The actors were also joined by the family the film was based on - Diana Cavendish and her son Jonathan.

The film follows the true story of Diana's husband Robin Cavendish, who was bedridden due to the devastating effects of polio and how he overcame tragedy.

"What an amazing life that he had, and what an amazing set of circumstances to deal with. It's evident that some magic happened because of the decision that they made," Andrew recently said of Robin.

