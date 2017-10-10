Ricky Martin & Fiance Jwan Yosef Arrive in Puerto Rico to Help Hurricane Maria Victims

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef rallied the spirits of Puerto Rican citizens today!

The 45-year-old Puerto Rican singer and his fiance were all smiles as they landed at Borinquen Airport on Monday (October 9) in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ricky Martin

They brought along about 120,000 pounds of humanitarian aid for the victims of the disastrous damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

“We flew this @fedex cargo plane with aid to the western part of Puerto Rico ❤️,” Jwan captioned the Instagram selfie below. “THANK U @fedex for joining us in this alliance 🙌🏼 #hurricanemaria #puertorico.”

Ricky has already raised nearly $3 million to date for Puerto Rico. If you’d like to help out and donate as well, head to YouCaring.com.

ICYMI, check out the heartbreaking, but hopeful, footage from the guys’ time in Puerto Rico last week, as seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.