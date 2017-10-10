Top Stories
Sofia Richie Rocks Long Johns While Running Errands!

Sofia Richie Rocks Long Johns While Running Errands!

Sofia Richie looks fashionable and comfy while running some errands!

The 19-year-old model was spotted sporting long johns while heading to Rite Aid on Tuesday (October 9) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

Sofia rocked a bright red Kith sweatshirt and sneakers along with her comfy looking long johns.

She was recently spotted picking up some drinks alongside her boyfriend Scott Disick in Los Angeles.

Sofia recently launched a new design at Foot Locker: “my latest @adidasoriginals #INIKI sneaker launches today, exclusively at @footlockereu. Check it out instore and online, and stay tuned for what’s comin,” she wrote on Instagram.
Credit: IXOLA; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Sofia Richie

