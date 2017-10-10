Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith & More to Perform on iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017!

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and tons of other superstars are set to hit the stage on the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One!

iHeartRadio announced the huge line-up for the upcoming series of shows on Tuesday (October 10), which will also include performances by The Chainsmokers and Fall Out Boy.

The tour will stream live on CWTV.com, the CW app and will be broadcasted in an exclusive nationwide special on The CW Network on December 14.

The pre-sale for the tour begins on Wednesday (October 11) at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Saturday (October 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday (October 16) at 12 p.m. local time. For all ticket info, head to iHeartRadio.com.

Check out all of the tour dates, times and line-ups below!

Dallas, Texas – Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center

The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

San Francisco/San Jose, Ca. – Thursday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9′s FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at SAP Center, San Jose

Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Los Angeles, Ca. – Friday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at The Forum

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Kesha, Niall Horan, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Liam Payne

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Philadelphia, Pa. – Wednesday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102′s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Halsey, Logic, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 8, at 7:00 p.m. EST– Z100′s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Halsey, Fall Out Boy, Demi Lovato, Logic, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Boston, Mass. – Sunday, December 10, at 6 p.m. EST – KISS 108′s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello and Why Don’t We

Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5′s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Logic, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Chicago, Ill. – Wednesday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Philips Arena

Demi Lovato, Logic, Zedd, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

Tampa Bay, Fla. – Saturday, December 16, at 7:00 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

Zedd, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne and Why Don’t We

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale

Demi Lovato, Logic, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We