Claire Forlani Reveals Harvey Weinstein Attempted to Assault Her, Says 'I Escaped Five Times'

Claire Forlani is the latest actress to come forward and bravely share her story about several times Harvey Weinstein attempted to sexual harass her.

The 45-year-old former NCIS actress took to Twitter on Thursday (October 12) to reveal that she “ducked and dived” to get out of meetings with the disgraced film producer.

“Nothing happened to me with Harvey — by that I mean, I escaped 5 times,” Claire writes. “I had two Peninsula Hotel meetings in the evening with Harvey and all I remember was I ducked, dived and ultimately got out of there without getting slobbered over, well just a bit. Yes, massage was suggested.”

Claire worked with Harvey when she starred in the 2000 film Boys and Girls, which his production Miramax distributed.

“I remember him telling me all the actresses who had slept with him and what he had done for them,” Claire continues. “I wasn’t drinking the cool aid, I knew Harvey was a master manipulator. He also announced to me at the last dinner I had with him at Dominic’s that his pilot knew to be on standby because he could never get me to sleep with him.”

Claire went on to say that Ronan Farrow had reached out to have her participate in his New Yorker expose on Harvey – where 13 women accused him of sexual harassment – but she says she was advised by “some close men” not to.

“Today I sit here feeling some shame, like I’m not a woman supporting other women. I just read Mira Sorvino’s article in Time and she writes of how scared she was to speak out and participate. I take little solace in that,” Claire says.