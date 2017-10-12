Tommy Dorfman Looks Chic at 'Out' Celebration in NYC!

Tommy Dorfman looks stylish while celebrating Out!

The 25-year-old 13 Reasons Why actor was photographed at the Out 25th Anniversary Celebration at the PH-D rooftop lounge at Dream Downtown on Wednesday night (October 11) in New York City.

The event was held on the same day as National Coming Out Day.

Tommy posed on the red carpet alongside hilarious web sensation Freckle.

Tommy recently discussed being an openly gay actor in Hollywood, as well as being an activist and navigating fame as a married man.

“Maybe I’ve limited my opportunities by being so open about my sexuality, but my thinking is that, if I come out of the gates this way, then it’s not really going to be a big deal in a couple of years,” he told Schön! in an interview.