Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 3:59 pm

Shania Twain Would Want Rihanna & Taylor Swift to Join Her for Another 'Divas Live'!

Shania Twain Would Want Rihanna & Taylor Swift to Join Her for Another 'Divas Live'!

Shania Twain headlined the inaugural VH1 Divas Live back in 1998 alongside Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion and Gloria Estefan.

And if she could do it again, she’d invite Rihanna and Taylor Swift!

The Canadian superstar, who just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her new record Now, revealed her dream picks in an interview with PrideSource.

Rihanna, for sure,” Shania revealed when asked who she’d want to sing with.

“She’s just so awesome. I love her voice; I never get tired of it. Never, never. And we hear it so much on the radio, right? She’s every second song on the radio and I just never get tired of it. Even with ‘Love on the Brain’ – I mean, it just doesn’t get better than that. So, she’d definitely be on my list.”

And another addition? “Taylor would be a good one,” she said.

“She’d be a must on Divas, for sure. She’s awesome. She’s such a great creative person and a super songwriter and really uses her brain, so it’s lovely to watch her.”
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris, Graham Denholm; Photos: Getty Images
