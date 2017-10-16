Alyssa Milano's 'Me Too' Tweet Raises Sexual Assault Awareness

The term #MeToo trended on Twitter all day on Sunday (October 15), thanks in large part to Alyssa Milano.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, the 44-year-old actress tweeted an idea: “Suggested by a friend: If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

“If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet,” she wrote.

Responses have come flooding in ever since from hundreds of women, including “me too” replies from Debra Messing and Anna Paquin.

Lea Thompson, Kristin Bauer, Sophia Bush and Anika Noni Rose are just a few of the other stars who have replied to the powerful movement.

See Alyssa‘s tweet, as well as the replies, below.