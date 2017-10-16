Michael Douglas Gets Into Character While Filming 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'!

Michael Douglas is ready to reprise his role!

The actor was spotted shooting scenes in various costumes on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp on Sunday (October 15) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Michael is once again playing the role of Dr. Hank Pym in the follow-up to Ant-Man, which is due out on July 6, 2018.

Here’s a plot summary: As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

Paul Rudd was spotted running, jumping and yelling in character as Ant-Man while shooting scenes on Friday (October 13).