Alyssa Milano's 'Me Too' Tweet Raises Sexual Assault Awareness

Kate Winslet Says She Deliberately Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein for Her Oscar

Here's How Teresa Giudice's Husband is Faring in Prison

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 2:53 am

Michael Douglas Gets Into Character While Filming 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'!

Michael Douglas is ready to reprise his role!

The actor was spotted shooting scenes in various costumes on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp on Sunday (October 15) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Michael is once again playing the role of Dr. Hank Pym in the follow-up to Ant-Man, which is due out on July 6, 2018.

Here’s a plot summary: As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

Paul Rudd was spotted running, jumping and yelling in character as Ant-Man while shooting scenes on Friday (October 13).
