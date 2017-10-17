Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 11:49 pm

Ed Sheeran Cancels Upcoming Concerts After Breaking Right Wrist & Left Elbow in Bike Accident

Ed Sheeran Cancels Upcoming Concerts After Breaking Right Wrist & Left Elbow in Bike Accident

Ed Sheeran has sadly had to cancel his upcoming shows in Asia.

The 26-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share the news that he’s had to postpone his tour after his recent bicycle accident left him with a fractured wrist and elbow.

“A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS – Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged,” Ed posted on Instagram along with a photo of his broken wrist.

We wish Ed the best and are hoping for a speedy recovery!

