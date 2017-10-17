Gerard Butler Steps Out at 'Geostorm' Premiere Following Motorcycle Accident

Gerard Butler looks like he’s doing just fine after his motorcycle accident this weekend!

The 47-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of Geostorm on Monday night (October 16) at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

He was also joined by his co-stars Abbie Cornish and Jim Sturgess.

Gerard was taken to the hospital after being cut off by a car over the weekend, but on the carpet, Gerard was upbeat and spotted goofing off with Jim.

We’re glad to see Gerard doing well despite his accident!