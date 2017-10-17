Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 2:21 am

Gerard Butler Steps Out at 'Geostorm' Premiere Following Motorcycle Accident

Gerard Butler Steps Out at 'Geostorm' Premiere Following Motorcycle Accident

Gerard Butler looks like he’s doing just fine after his motorcycle accident this weekend!

The 47-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of Geostorm on Monday night (October 16) at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

He was also joined by his co-stars Abbie Cornish and Jim Sturgess.

Gerard was taken to the hospital after being cut off by a car over the weekend, but on the carpet, Gerard was upbeat and spotted goofing off with Jim.

We’re glad to see Gerard doing well despite his accident!
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Abbie Cornish, Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess

