Gerard Butler Steps Out at 'Geostorm' Premiere Following Motorcycle Accident
Gerard Butler looks like he’s doing just fine after his motorcycle accident this weekend!
The 47-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of Geostorm on Monday night (October 16) at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
He was also joined by his co-stars Abbie Cornish and Jim Sturgess.
Gerard was taken to the hospital after being cut off by a car over the weekend, but on the carpet, Gerard was upbeat and spotted goofing off with Jim.
We’re glad to see Gerard doing well despite his accident!