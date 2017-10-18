Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 2:54 pm

Dakota Johnson Steps Out After Chris Martin Romance Rumors

Dakota Johnson Steps Out After Chris Martin Romance Rumors

Dakota Johnson stopped by a book store today to pick up three books!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Darker star left the New York City bookshop on Wednesday (October 18) carrying Lemn Sissay‘s “Gold from the Stone: New and Selected Poems,” David Foster Wallace‘s “Infinite Jest,” and a Truman Capote work.

These are the first photos of Dakota since news broke that she was on an “affectionate” date with Coldplay‘s Chris Martin last week.

It’s been over a month since we got any new Fifty Shades Darker footage! We’re expecting a full length trailer to drop in November for the Valentine’s Day 2018 film. Re-watch the first teaser footage to check out a shirtless Jamie Dornan and glowing Dakota if you missed it!
dakota johnson book shopping 01
dakota johnson book shopping 02
dakota johnson book shopping 03
dakota johnson book shopping 04
dakota johnson book shopping 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

  • Hattie McDish

    Ew she could do better. He’s icky