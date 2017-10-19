Selena Gomez Teams Up with Marshmello for New Song 'Wolves'!

Selena Gomez has a new song coming out very soon!

The 25-year-old actress/singer took to Twitter to announce her upcoming collaboration with DJ Marshmello.

“Coming 10.25… WOLVES x @marshmellomusic,” Selena captioned a photo of herself eating popcorn with the helmeted DJ.

This will be Selena‘s first new song since releasing “Fetish” with Gucci Mane back in July.

“Selenators, meet the mellogang,” Selena captioned another photo of herself trying on a pink Marshmello helmet.

Make sure you check back in next Wednesday to hear Selena‘s new song!