Most Googled Halloween Costumes Broken Down By State

Google has released some data about what Halloween costume searches are most popular within each state.

The data determines that Wonder Woman has dominated the search of many of the states, with clowns and Harley Quinn also ranking big in popularity.

Pennywise, the clown from It, surprisingly was the most popular costume search in only one state: Delaware. Many have predicted Pennywise will be the most popular costume this year!

The Most Googled Halloween Costumes for 2017

Alaska: Ninja

Alabama: Wonder Woman

Arkansas: Clown

Arizona: Wonder Woman

California: Wonder Woman

Colorado: Wonder Woman

Connecticut: Wonder Woman

District of Columbia: Harley Quinn

Delaware: It

Florida: Wonder Woman

Georgia: Harley Quinn

Hawaii: Wonder Woman

Iowa: Wonder Woman

Idaho: Rabbit

Illinois: Wonder Woman

Indiana: Dinosaur

Kansas: Wonder Woman

Kentucky: Clown

Louisiana: Wonder Woman

Massachusetts: Wonder Woman

Maryland: Wonder Woman

Maine: Superhero

Michigan: Wonder Woman

Minnesota: Zombie

Missouri: Clown

Mississippi: Mouse

Montana: Dinosaur

North Carolina: Wonder Woman

North Dakota: Unicorn

Nebraska: Wonder Woman

New Hampshire: Rabbit

New Jersey: Wonder Woman

New Mexico: Harley Quinn

Nevada: Wonder Woman

New York: Wonder Woman

Ohio: Harley Quinn

Oklahoma: Wonder Woman

Oregon: Unicorn

Pennsylvania: Harley Quinn

Rhode Island: Witch

South Carolina: Harley Quinn

South Dakota: Witch

Tennessee: Wonder Woman

Texas: Wonder Woman

Utah: Witch

Virginia: Wonder Woman

Vermont: Catwoman

Washington: Wonder Woman

Wisconsin: Zombie

West Virginia: Clown

Wyoming: Joker