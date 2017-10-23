Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's Starting a New Life on 41st Birthday

It’s Ryan Reynolds‘ birthday and he’s using his signature humor in a post on his Twitter account.

The newly 41-year-old actor tweeted about how his daughters James and Ines surprised him this morning and that he snuck out to start a new life instead.

“My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else,” he wrote.

Pictured inside: Ryan heading home after a pre-birthday workout at the gym on Sunday (October 22) in New York City.
Photos: BackGrid USA
