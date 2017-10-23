Victoria Arlen Becomes Hockey Player for 'DWTS' Dance (Video)

Victoria Arlen did a dance to honor sports movies during her performance on Dancing With the Stars‘ Movie Night!

The 23-year-old ESPN reporter and former paralympian was joined by partner Val Chmerkovskiy for the performance during the live taping on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

Victoria and Val did a Paso doble set to the tune of Queen‘s “We Will Rock You.” They earned 31 points out of a possible 30.

Interestingly, guest judge Shania Twain, who was being very generous to most dancers, gave them the lowest score out of all the judges.