Tue, 24 October 2017 at 12:15 pm

Sam Smith Opens Up in 'On the Record' Documentary Trailer - Watch!

Sam Smith is going On The Record!

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter will bring fans backstage in his upcoming short film On The Record: Sam Smith – The Thrill Of It All, which debuts on Apple Music on November 3.

Here’s a summary of the film: Through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, Sam reflects on the breakthrough success of his debut album In The Lonely Hour, and how it’s impacted his life and work. The film is a portrait inspired by his sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, and new songs like “Burning” and “HIM.” In addition to rare, stripped-down performances, the film also features interviews and insight from Timbaland, Poo Bear, and longtime creative partner Jimmy Napes.

On the same day, Sam and Apple Music will host a special event where the singer will perform his brand new album in London. For more information, head to Apple Music.

Watch the trailer for Sam‘s documentary below!
Photos: Apple Music, Getty Images
