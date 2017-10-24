Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Tue, 24 October 2017 at 1:17 am

Zendaya & Elle Fanning Receive Big Honors at InStyle Awards

Zendaya & Elle Fanning Receive Big Honors at InStyle Awards

Zendaya turned heads at the 2017 InStyle Awards!

The 21-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress hit the black carpet at the event held at The Getty Center on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

She stunned in a multi-colored tulle gown, red heels, matching nails, and elegant gold jewelry, styling her hair into a chic afro.

She was joined by Elle Fanning, who sported a colorful dress and heels adorned with Marilyn Monroe‘s face.

Zendaya took home the award for Style Star, presented by her stylist Law Roach, and Elle received the Breakthrough Style Star award.

Also in attendance were Serayah, Phoebe Tonkin, Bella Heathcote, Chloe Bailey, and Halle Bailey.

“Fashion has been something that’s just always inspired me and been such a big kind of creative outlet for me to be able to tell my story, tell my personality through what I want to wear that day,” Elle said during her speech.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Schiaparelli dress, Casadei heels, and Leticia Linton, Vardui Kara, and Effy Jewelry. Elle is wearing Versace. Serayah is wearing a Versus Versace dress and John Hardy jewelry. Phoebe is wearing Chanel. Bella is wearing a Rosie Assoulin dress, Sophia Webster heels, Borgioni and Hueb jewelry, and a Swarovski Atelier clutch.

15+ pictures inside of Zendaya, Elle Fanning, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 01
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 02
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 03
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 04
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 05
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 06
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 07
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 08
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 09
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 10
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 11
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 12
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 13
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 14
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 15
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 16
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 17
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 18
zendaya and elle fanning receive big honors at instyle awards 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bella Heathcote, Chloe Bailey, Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey, Law Roach, Phoebe Tonkin, Serayah, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr