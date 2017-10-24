Zendaya & Elle Fanning Receive Big Honors at InStyle Awards

Zendaya turned heads at the 2017 InStyle Awards!

The 21-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress hit the black carpet at the event held at The Getty Center on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

She stunned in a multi-colored tulle gown, red heels, matching nails, and elegant gold jewelry, styling her hair into a chic afro.

She was joined by Elle Fanning, who sported a colorful dress and heels adorned with Marilyn Monroe‘s face.

Zendaya took home the award for Style Star, presented by her stylist Law Roach, and Elle received the Breakthrough Style Star award.

Also in attendance were Serayah, Phoebe Tonkin, Bella Heathcote, Chloe Bailey, and Halle Bailey.

“Fashion has been something that’s just always inspired me and been such a big kind of creative outlet for me to be able to tell my story, tell my personality through what I want to wear that day,” Elle said during her speech.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Schiaparelli dress, Casadei heels, and Leticia Linton, Vardui Kara, and Effy Jewelry. Elle is wearing Versace. Serayah is wearing a Versus Versace dress and John Hardy jewelry. Phoebe is wearing Chanel. Bella is wearing a Rosie Assoulin dress, Sophia Webster heels, Borgioni and Hueb jewelry, and a Swarovski Atelier clutch.

