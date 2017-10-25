Billie Lourd & Ashley Benson Celebrate American Eagle Outfitter's Anniversary!

Billie Lourd has been a longtime fan of American Eagle Outfitters!

The 25-year-old actress stepped out at the unveiling of AE‘s new concept store in honor of their 40th anniversary on Tuesday (October 24) in New York City.

She was joined at the event by Ashley Benson, Dylan Sprouse and Jordyn Woods.

“I’ve low-key been wearing their underwear since I was a child. Is that weird?” Billie jokingly told WWD.

She later took to her Instagram to share a fun video from the event.

“Many blessings to @americaneagle for having me at their 40th anniversary party and opening of #AEstudio #radfad #dad #notmad #rickrossismylife,” she captioned the vid.