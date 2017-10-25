Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher Support Sean Penn's Haitian Relief Organization

Carrie Underwood cozies up to husband Mike Fisher as they attend the Nashville Shines for Haiti benefiting Sean Penn‘s J/P Haitian relief organization on Tuesday night (October 24) at the Arndt Estate in Brentwood, Tenn.

The 34-year-old former American Idol winner was joined at the event by fellow country singers Jewel and Tim McGraw along with actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Susan Yeagley and comedian Kevin Nealon.

Sean‘s organization helps provide sustainable programs including medical, community development, engineering and reconstruction and reforestation in Haiti.

