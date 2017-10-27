Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

The music video for Taylor Swift‘s song “Ready for It” has arrived and you can watch it right here!

This is the second video that the 27-year-old singer has released from the Reputation era and it once again is directed by her longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn.

Taylor‘s music video for her lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” broke records to become the fastest watched video of all time on YouTube when it was released back in August.

When Taylor released a teaser for the video earlier in the week, she created headlines for the skin-tight bodysuit she wore in the clip, which made it appear as if she wasn’t wearing anything at all.

Watch the new music video below!