Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 12:10 am

The music video for Taylor Swift‘s song “Ready for It” has arrived and you can watch it right here!

This is the second video that the 27-year-old singer has released from the Reputation era and it once again is directed by her longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn.

Taylor‘s music video for her lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” broke records to become the fastest watched video of all time on YouTube when it was released back in August.

When Taylor released a teaser for the video earlier in the week, she created headlines for the skin-tight bodysuit she wore in the clip, which made it appear as if she wasn’t wearing anything at all.

Watch the new music video below!
  • Koos

    this is her real body…………..

  • Ram

    the video seemed like a mismatch for the song, tbh. lyrically it doesnt even make sense to do the scifi video. the video was underhelming compared to the strong fast beat/rhythm of the song. I feel like this could have been a lot better, esp since Ready For It is the better song of the 3promo singles released. thematically its kind of all over the place..?

  • Precious Johnson

    My body was not ready for this.