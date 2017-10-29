Miley Cyrus Reflects Back on 'Hannah Montana' Days: 'That's a Lot to Put on a Kid'

Miley Cyrus sat down for an interview on CBS Sunday Morning and spoke about her days playing Hannah Montana.

“I liked being in the Disney universe ’cause I didn’t know anything else. I knew I was getting to live what I wanted to do. I think now that I’m older now, I realize that’s a lot to put on a kid,” Miley said. “It’s a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It’s a little Toddlers and Tiaras.”

When asked if she looked back on the experience in a positive light, she said, “I definitely look back on it as a good time. I think what was hard for me was balancing everything. I think it got harder when I started touring as both — I toured as Hannah Montana and as myself.”

“I loved being that character. And honestly, music is everything and all people wanna have is great music and for that audience, for what that was, that was great music for kids to listen to. there’s a song called ‘Life’s What You Make it, so Let’s Make it Rock.’ Never forget that— wise words. That’s a good thing to tell kids,” Miley added.