Ed Sheeran Wears Wrist Brace While Leaving BBC Radio Studios

Ed Sheeran rocks a wrist brace while greeting a large group of fans outside of the BBC Radio Studios on Saturday (October 28) in London.

The 26-year-old singer was wearing a cast on the wrist, but looks like he’s healing and getting better after his bike accident.

Due to his injuries, Ed was forced to cancel and reschedule some of his upcoming tour dates.

Ed recently opened up about how he feels about his BFF Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, calling him a “really good dude.”

We’re glad you’re doing better Ed!!