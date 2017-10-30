Top Stories
Jordan Fisher Earns Perfect Score for 'Teen Wolf' Themed Halloween Dance!

Jordan Fisher has earned his second perfect score of the season on Dancing With the Stars!

The 23-year-old former Hamilton actor and his partner Lindsay Arnold did a Paso doble during the live taping on Monday (October 30) in Los Angeles.

Jordan and Lindsay earned a perfect 30 out of 30 points for the dance, which had a Teen Wolf theme. The routine was set to the tune of the Martin Garrix song “Animals.”

Jordan is definitely a frontrunner to win this season!
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
