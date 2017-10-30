Jordan Fisher Earns Perfect Score for 'Teen Wolf' Themed Halloween Dance!

Jordan Fisher has earned his second perfect score of the season on Dancing With the Stars!

The 23-year-old former Hamilton actor and his partner Lindsay Arnold did a Paso doble during the live taping on Monday (October 30) in Los Angeles.

Jordan and Lindsay earned a perfect 30 out of 30 points for the dance, which had a Teen Wolf theme. The routine was set to the tune of the Martin Garrix song “Animals.”

Jordan is definitely a frontrunner to win this season!