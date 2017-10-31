Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 4:35 pm

Chrissy Teigen Investigates iPhone Camera Feature, Calls It Out on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has noticed an odd feature when you search your iPhone photos.

“It’s true. If u type in “brassiere” in the search of your iphotos, it has a category for every boob or cleavage pic you’ve ever taken. Why,” the 31-year-old model and cookbook author tweeted out. She also included a photo of all the “brassiere” shots that her iPhone categorized.

“Typing food will get you food but penis won’t get you penis and boobs won’t get you boobs. Just brassiere. *strokes beard*” Chrissy added.

A fan also questioned Chrissy, so she responded, “I am pointing out an odd quirk.”
