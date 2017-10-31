Taylor Swift Ties Rihanna for a Major Billboard Record!

Taylor Swift and Rihanna are tied for a pretty major feat!

With her latest track “Gorgeous,” Taylor‘s now racked up her 14th No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, officially tying Rihanna for most No. 1s on that chart.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

Reputation tracks “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” have both also hit the No. 1 spot on the chart.

Taylor will be performing on the November 11 episode of Saturday Night Live, and Reputation drops on November 10.

Congrats, Taylor!