Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 10:02 pm

Kelly Clarkson Talks 'Meaning Of Life' With Neil deGrasse Tyson & Performs at YouTube Space NY - Watch Now!

Kelly Clarkson Talks 'Meaning Of Life' With Neil deGrasse Tyson & Performs at YouTube Space NY - Watch Now!

Kelly Clarkson is keeping the celebrations coming for her new album, Meaning of Life!

The 35-year-old original American Idol winner discussed her new record and performed at a special fan event on Wednesday (November 1) at YouTube Space NY in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

The event was hosted by American astrophysicist and StarTalk star Neil deGrasse Tyson who joined Kelly in discussing “the meaning of life.”

After their conversation, Kelly and her band performed three tracks from the new studio album: “Move You,” “Love So Soft” and title track “Meaning of Life.”

Watch the full show and check out pictures from the event below!
Just Jared on Facebook
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 00
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 01
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 02
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 03
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 04
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 05
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 07
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 09
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 10
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 11
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 12
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 13
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 14
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 15
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 17
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 18
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 19
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 20
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 21
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 22
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 24
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 25
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 26
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 27
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 28
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 29
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 35
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 55
kelly clarkson meaning youtube 66

Photos: YouTube Space NY
Posted to: Kelly Clarkson, Music, Neil deGrasse Tyson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr