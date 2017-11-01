Kelly Clarkson Talks 'Meaning Of Life' With Neil deGrasse Tyson & Performs at YouTube Space NY - Watch Now!

Kelly Clarkson is keeping the celebrations coming for her new album, Meaning of Life!

The 35-year-old original American Idol winner discussed her new record and performed at a special fan event on Wednesday (November 1) at YouTube Space NY in New York City.

The event was hosted by American astrophysicist and StarTalk star Neil deGrasse Tyson who joined Kelly in discussing “the meaning of life.”

After their conversation, Kelly and her band performed three tracks from the new studio album: “Move You,” “Love So Soft” and title track “Meaning of Life.”

