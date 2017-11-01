Pink & Her Family Channel Disney 'Descendants' For Halloween!

It’s a pirate’s life for Pink and her family!

The 37-year-old entertainer along with her husband Carey Hart and their children Willow and Jameson dressed up as characters from Disney’s Descendants movie!

While Pink took of the role of Mal, Willow played Uma and it looks like Carey and Jameson took on more traditional pirate roles!

“Happy Halloween from the crazy people #piratelife,” Pink wrote on her Instagram.

Descendants star Dove Cameron was more than thrilled to see the costume and took to her own account to share her reaction.

“so one of my favorite singers @pink dressed up as me for halloween. that’s pretty cool,” she wrote.

Check out the costume below…