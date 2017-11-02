Gerard Butler & Joel Kinnaman Step Out to Support 'Bunker77' Documentary Premiere!

Gerard Butler is in great spirits as he hits the red carpet at the premiere of Bunker77 held at the Aero Theater on Wednesday (November 1) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 47-year-old actor was joined at the event by Joel Kinnaman, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Wilson, the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Anthony Kiedis, Rick Rubin, Matt Bellamy and his girlfriend Elle Evans and director Takuji Masuda.

Bunker77 is a documentary that follows the wild true story of Bunker Spreckels, a young American rebel seeking freedom, love, and authenticity in a chaotic world. He pushed the limits of surfing – Watch the official trailer below!



Bunker Spreckles – ‘Bunker 77′ Documentary