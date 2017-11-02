Zoey Deutch & Glen Powell Buddy Up at 'Last Flag Flying' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Zoey Deutch flashes a big smile alongside her Set It Up co-star Glen Powell while attending the premiere of Amazon’s latest film Last Flag Flying held at the DGA Theater on Thursday (November 1) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old actress and the 29-year-old actor stepped out to support the stars of the flick Steve Carell, who was accompanied by his wife Nancy, Laurence Fishburne, J. Quinton Johnson, Deanna Reed-Foster, Cicely Tyson, producer Ginger Sledge, and director-writer Richard Linklater.

Also in attendance to show his support was Blake Jenner.

Last Flag Flying (Synopsis): Thirty years after they served together in Vietnam, a former Navy Corpsman Larry “Doc” Shepherd re-unites with his old buddies, former Marines Sal Nealon and Reverend Richard Mueller, to bury his son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War.



‘Last Flag Flying’ – Official US Trailer