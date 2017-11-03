Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2017 at 8:20 am

Jimmy Fallon is spilling the beans on Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears‘ breakup! Or…is he?

The 43-year-old late night TV host was a guest on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (November 2) in New York City, where he played a round of “Plead the Fifth” and answered some tough questions.

During the game, Andy asked Jimmy if he knew why Justin and Britney broke up in 2002 – and he said yes. But will he reveal the reason why during the game?

Watch his reaction to the question(s) below!

