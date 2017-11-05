Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 9:59 am

Blake Lively Looks Unrecognizable on 'Rhythm Section' Set

Blake Lively looks totally unrecognizable in a short-haired wig and baggy clothing on the set of her new film The Rhythm Section.

The 30-year-old actress was seen filming on Sunday (November 5) in the streets of Dublin, Ireland for her upcoming movie.

The film, about a woman who seeks revenge against those who killed her family in an airplane crash, also stars Jude Law. The movie will be released on February 22, 2019.

Check out the newest photos of Blake Lively on set…
