Wed, 08 November 2017 at 10:18 am

Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel Reunite to Help Honor John Lasseter at Walt Disney Family Museum Gala!

Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel Reunite to Help Honor John Lasseter at Walt Disney Family Museum Gala!

Kristen Bell is all smiles as she poses alongside her Frozen co-star Idina Menzel on the red carpet during The Walt Disney Family Museum’s 2017 Fundraising Gala held at the Golden Gate Club on Tuesday (November 7) in San Francisco, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress and Idina, 46, hit the stage together to sing their Frozen classics “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Let It Go.”

The gala was held in honor of producer-writer-director John Lasseter, the man behind some of Disney’s biggest hits like Toy Story, Cars and Frozen.

That same day, Kristen took to her Instagram to share a super cute video of her lip-syncing to “Let It Go” while she and Idina rehearsed for the special event.


SISTERS. (I ❤️ u @idinamenzel)

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

