8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

Leading up to the release of Taylor Swift‘s new album reputation, it was speculated that the music superstar would include some lyrics about Kanye West and here are the lines that seemingly reference their very public feud.

The feud began in 2009 after Kanye stormed the stage at the VMAs during Taylor‘s acceptance speech and told the world that Beyonce deserved the award.

After they made up and became friends, the feud was reignited after Kanye referred to Taylor as a “bitch” in his song “Famous.” His wife Kim Kardashian then leaked audio from a phone call between the two stars in which they discussed the lyrics to the song. Taylor says that Kanye never disclosed that she would be called a “bitch.”

It has been speculated that “Look What You Made Me Do” has lines that reference Kanye and now fans are pointing out lines from some other songs on the album.

While there are rumors about who the songs are about, it’s important to note that Taylor never confirms who inspires her songs and everything is purely speculation.

