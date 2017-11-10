Top Stories
Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 9:43 pm

Jared Leto & Penelope Cruz Hit the Carpet at the Los 40 Music Awards!

Jared Leto & Penelope Cruz Hit the Carpet at the Los 40 Music Awards!

Jared Leto showed off his signature style at the Los 40 Music Awards!

The 45-year-old actor and musician hit the red carpet with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars on Friday night (November 10) at WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain.

They were also joined at the event by U2‘s Bono and Adam Clayton as well as Penelope Cruz.

During the show, Jared and Thirty Seconds to Mars took to the stage for a performance.

After the event, Jared took to his Instagram to thank the award show for having them.

“Thank you @los40spain! We can’t wait to come back and play again next year..Who’s coming to the shows? #WALKONWATER,” Jared captioned the pic.
