George Takei Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Doesn't Remember His Accuser

George Takei is speaking out to deny allegations of sexual assault made against him by former model Scott R. Brunton.

Brunton says the incident happened in 1981, when he and Takei became friends. When he went to the former Star Trek actor’s apartment one night for drinks, he claims he felt dizzy and passed out, later waking up with his pants around his ankles and Takei groping his crotch and trying to get his underwear off.

Takei, an outspoken advocate for the LGBT community throughout the years, denies that the incident ever happened and says he doesn’t remember Mr. Brunton.

“The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do,” he wrote in a series of tweets. Read them all below.

Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

