George Takei Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Doesn't Remember His Accuser
George Takei is speaking out to deny allegations of sexual assault made against him by former model Scott R. Brunton.
Brunton says the incident happened in 1981, when he and Takei became friends. When he went to the former Star Trek actor’s apartment one night for drinks, he claims he felt dizzy and passed out, later waking up with his pants around his ankles and Takei groping his crotch and trying to get his underwear off.
Takei, an outspoken advocate for the LGBT community throughout the years, denies that the incident ever happened and says he doesn’t remember Mr. Brunton.
“The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do,” he wrote in a series of tweets. Read them all below.
Friends,
I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times. /5
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Thanks to many of you for all the kind words and trust. It means so much to us.
Yours in gratitude,
George /end
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017