Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, & Jessica Biel Go Glam for Baby2Baby Gala

Jennifer Garner looked radiant in a white dress at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala!

The 45-year-old actress was all smiles at the event held at 3LABS on Saturday (November 11) in Culver City, Calif.

She was joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, who slayed in a black blazer and matching pants, and Jessica Biel, who sported a sheer dress covered with colorful beads, giving a glimpse of her black bra and high-waisted shorts.

Gwyneth snapped some pics with her designer Tom Ford inside the event, and Jennifer buddied up with Eiza Gonzalez.

Also in attendance were Alessandra Ambrosio, her partner Jamie Mazur, Kelly Rowland, her husband Tim Weatherspoon, Sasha Alexander, and Julie Bowen.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Roland Mouret. Gwyneth is wearing Tom Ford with Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Jessica is wearing Giambattista Valli, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Alessandra is wearing Ermanno Scervino and a Lee Savage clutch. Julie is wearing Fabiana Milazzo.

