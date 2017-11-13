'Lord of the Rings' TV Series in the Works at Amazon!

A new television series based on The Lord of the Rings franchise is in the works at Amazon and it already has a multi-season order!

The story of the series will take place before the events in The Fellowship of the Ring, the first novel in the book series written by J.R.R. Tolkien.

“We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings,” said Matt Galsor, a representative for the Tolkien Estate and Trust and HarperCollins (via EW). “Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings.”

Spin-off series are a possibility as well!