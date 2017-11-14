Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

How Often Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 10:25 am

Kim Kardashian Reads Kanye West's 'Mean Tweet' for Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Reads Kanye West's 'Mean Tweet' for Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday - Watch Now!

Celebs got together to read Mean Tweets about Jimmy Kimmel in honor of his 50th birthday yesterday!

The most notable tweet was one written by Kanye West, read by his wife Kim Kardashian!

You may remember, Jimmy and Kanye got into a Twitter feud back in 2013, and Kim read one of Kanye‘s famous tweets directed at the talk show host. “Jimmy Kimmel, put yourself in my shoes… oh no that means you would have gotten too much good p*ssy in your life,” she read.

Watch the entire segment below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian, mean tweets

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill's famous friends are demanding his release from prison - TMZ
  • You need to watch Taylor Swift's surprise performance - Just Jared Jr
  • Stephen Amell is supporting his Arrow co-stars after their executive producer is suspended for sexual harassment - TooFab
  • The Lord of the Rings is officially getting a TV series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There are some new details about The Originals' final season - Just Jared Jr