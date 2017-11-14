Kim Kardashian Reads Kanye West's 'Mean Tweet' for Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday - Watch Now!

Celebs got together to read Mean Tweets about Jimmy Kimmel in honor of his 50th birthday yesterday!

The most notable tweet was one written by Kanye West, read by his wife Kim Kardashian!

You may remember, Jimmy and Kanye got into a Twitter feud back in 2013, and Kim read one of Kanye‘s famous tweets directed at the talk show host. “Jimmy Kimmel, put yourself in my shoes… oh no that means you would have gotten too much good p*ssy in your life,” she read.

Watch the entire segment below…