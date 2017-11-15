Jordan Fisher Misses 'DWTS' Rehearsal Due to Eye Injury

Jordan Fisher is dealing with an eye injury as he heads into the finals week for Dancing With the Stars.

The 23-year-old entertainer scratched his cornea just hours before the live show on Monday night (November 13), but he powered through and received a perfect score for one of his dances. Unfortunately, he had to cancel his Tuesday rehearsal to deal with the injury.

“His eye is looking worse and he left rehearsal early to go to the doctor,” a source told People. “He also had to cancel some other commitments he had later in the day.”

Jordan‘s partner Lindsay Arnold was almost sidelined over the weekend after sustaining a knee injury.