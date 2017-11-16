Princes William & Harry to Cameo in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'!

Prince William and Prince Harry are going to be making cameos in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! Spoilers ahead!

Sources tell THR that the royals will be dressed as Stormtroopers in a scene, which also features Tom Hardy and singer Gary Barlow.

The scene occurs when Finn (John Boyega) is in an elevator with the four Stormtroopers, who are presumably delivering him somewhere.

“It was a great experience,” John told the publication about filming the scene with some major star power.

The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.