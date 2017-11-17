Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2017 at 9:50 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Fun Disneyland Throwback!

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Fun Disneyland Throwback!

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to work hard and play hard!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted toting her laptop while heading into a studio on Friday afternoon (November 17) in Los Angeles.

Kourt looked cute in a short black button down dress paired with suede knee-high boots.

Later in the day, Kourtney took to her Instagram to share a fun throwback to a day off when she hit up Disneyland for her sister Kim‘s birthday.

“Hey Mickey, you’re so fine…,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

FYI: Kourtney is wearing a Missguided dress.
