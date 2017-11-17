Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 12:39 pm

Will Ferrell Left Speechless When Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Has a Third Nipple!

Will Ferrell Left Speechless When Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Has a Third Nipple!

Will Ferrell was left totally speechless when he discovered something well-known about his Daddy’s Home 2 co-star Mark Wahlberg.

While playing a game on Good Morning Britain on Friday (November 17), Will was given three statements about the 46-year-old actor’s body and he had to guess which one’s were true. They were whether he’s got 16 inch biceps, a third nipple and a six-pack.

“He’s definitely got a six-pack, and I think the 16 inch biceps thing is true,” Will said. “However, I’m unaware of a third nipple.”

“Yes, it’s true,” Mark confessed. Will looked stunned by the revelation and said, “I just assumed he had two of them” – Watch below!

That same day, Mark and Will paid a visit to the Magic FM Studio to promote Daddy’s Home 2 in London, England.


Will Ferrell Left Speechless as Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Has a Third Nipple!
Credit: John Phillips; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell

