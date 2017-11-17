Will Ferrell Left Speechless When Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Has a Third Nipple!

Will Ferrell was left totally speechless when he discovered something well-known about his Daddy’s Home 2 co-star Mark Wahlberg.

While playing a game on Good Morning Britain on Friday (November 17), Will was given three statements about the 46-year-old actor’s body and he had to guess which one’s were true. They were whether he’s got 16 inch biceps, a third nipple and a six-pack.

“He’s definitely got a six-pack, and I think the 16 inch biceps thing is true,” Will said. “However, I’m unaware of a third nipple.”

“Yes, it’s true,” Mark confessed. Will looked stunned by the revelation and said, “I just assumed he had two of them” – Watch below!

That same day, Mark and Will paid a visit to the Magic FM Studio to promote Daddy’s Home 2 in London, England.



Will Ferrell Left Speechless as Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Has a Third Nipple!