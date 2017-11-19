Who Had the Best Performance of the Night at the American Music Awards 2017?

We laughed, we screamed, we cried - the 2017 American Music Awards were truly an incredible spectacle!

From Pink and Kelly Clarkson's emotional tribute to first responders (and their amazing individual performances later in the night!) to BTS' history-making performance of "DNA" to Christina Aguilera paying tribute to Whitney Houston, there was no shortage of amazing performances throughout the night.

But the question is: which one was the best of the evening?

Check out all of the performances with our AMAs coverage, and then place your vote below - we'll reveal the winner at 12 pm EST on Monday (November 20).