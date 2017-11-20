Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 12:05 am

Diana Ross Sings Her Biggest Hits for AMAs 2017 Performance! (Video)

Diana Ross hits the stage for an epic Lifetime Achievement performance at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The legendary performer kicked off the performance with her hit “I’m Coming Out” while wearing a puffy purple wrap over her navy and black dress. She then segued into “Take Me Higher.”

Diana continued with “Ease on Down the Road” from The Wiz and then slowed things down with “Best Years of My Life.” She capped off the medley with her smash hit song “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” during which her grandkids joined her on stage.

Watch a clip below!
