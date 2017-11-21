Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their second child!

The 31-year-old model announced the news in an adorable video on her Instagram account that featured their daughter Luna, who will turn 2 years old in April.

Chrissy asked Luna “what’s in here?” referring to her stomach, and Luna asked “a baby!” Chrissy captioned the photo, “It’s John‘s!”

John and Chrissy have been very open about her fertility struggles in the past.

Watch the adorable video below – and congrats to John and Chrissy on the wonderful news!