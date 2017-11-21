Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 4:44 pm

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their second child!

The 31-year-old model announced the news in an adorable video on her Instagram account that featured their daughter Luna, who will turn 2 years old in April.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy asked Luna “what’s in here?” referring to her stomach, and Luna asked “a baby!” Chrissy captioned the photo, “It’s John‘s!”

John and Chrissy have been very open about her fertility struggles in the past.

Watch the adorable video below – and congrats to John and Chrissy on the wonderful news!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr