Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 2:33 pm

True Blood's Rutina Wesley Engaged to Girlfriend Chef Shonda!

True Blood's Rutina Wesley Engaged to Girlfriend Chef Shonda!

True Blood actress Rutina Wesley has announced her engagement to her girlfriend Chef Shonda, a New Orleans-based culinary expert, in a series of Instagram photos!

The 38-year-old Queen Sugar star posted a photo that read, “Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness. Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you.” Scrolling through the post, you’ll see pics of the couple together. The final photo lands on an image of an engagement ring. Congratulations to the couple!

Rutina was previously married to Jacob Fishel, but they split up back in 2013.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chef Shonda, Engaged, Rutina Wesley

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr