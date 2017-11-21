True Blood's Rutina Wesley Engaged to Girlfriend Chef Shonda!

True Blood actress Rutina Wesley has announced her engagement to her girlfriend Chef Shonda, a New Orleans-based culinary expert, in a series of Instagram photos!

The 38-year-old Queen Sugar star posted a photo that read, “Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness. Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you.” Scrolling through the post, you’ll see pics of the couple together. The final photo lands on an image of an engagement ring. Congratulations to the couple!

Rutina was previously married to Jacob Fishel, but they split up back in 2013.